JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of JOYY worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

YY stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

