Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 82,442 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,442 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.