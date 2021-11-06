2,042 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

