3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,918,868 shares.The stock last traded at $33.76 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.