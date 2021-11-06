Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $255.00 price target on the stock. Kadant traded as high as $231.20 and last traded at $231.20, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.12.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

