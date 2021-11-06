Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

