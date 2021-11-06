SPX’s (SPXC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

