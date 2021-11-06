GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

