GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.