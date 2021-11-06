DHT (NYSE:DHT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -313.50 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DHT by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DHT by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

