Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.