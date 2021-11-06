Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Issues Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Shares of RICOY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ricoh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

