Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $113.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.