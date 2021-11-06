Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Buys $20,300.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Qumu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

