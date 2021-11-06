Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Buys $20,300.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Qumu
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
