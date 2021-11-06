Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PFGC stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
