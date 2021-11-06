Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFGC stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

