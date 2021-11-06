Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 21,244 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $122,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $86,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

