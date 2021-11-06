Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 25.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $127,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $198.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $142.84 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

