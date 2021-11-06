Bank of America Corp DE Buys 5,366 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.89% of IDEX worth $149,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 436.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 328.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in IDEX by 9.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of IEX opened at $234.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $176.62 and a 12 month high of $236.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

