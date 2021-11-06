Bank of America Corp DE Has $129.61 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $129,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.18 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

