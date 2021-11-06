Bank of America Corp DE Has $139.02 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $139,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

