Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after acquiring an additional 549,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,342,000 after acquiring an additional 373,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.