Piper Sandler Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

