Royal Bank of Canada Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average is $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

