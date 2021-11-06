Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.