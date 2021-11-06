JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

JD.com stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

