Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $125.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

