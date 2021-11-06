Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $125.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.
CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $118.89.
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
