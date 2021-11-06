Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

