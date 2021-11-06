Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to C$6.70

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.20 to C$6.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

