BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

BXC opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.