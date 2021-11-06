AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

