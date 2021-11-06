AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.50. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.