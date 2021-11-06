Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

