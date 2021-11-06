Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

AVAH stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

