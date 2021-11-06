Amalgamated Bank Purchases 18,563 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $141.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

