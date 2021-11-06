Amalgamated Bank Acquires 184,460 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of GT opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

