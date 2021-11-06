SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 441.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

