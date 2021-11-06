Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 71,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,654,333 shares.The stock last traded at $39.27 and had previously closed at $32.09.

The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

