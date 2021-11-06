Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

