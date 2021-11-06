30,420 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,104 in the last ninety days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

