NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

