California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.68 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 455,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

