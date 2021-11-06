Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.02. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

