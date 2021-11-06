Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $50.00

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.