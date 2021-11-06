Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.53. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 151.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

