United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Fire Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

