Amalgamated Bank Purchases 37,357 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after buying an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

