UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuance Communications worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

