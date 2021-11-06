FORA Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

