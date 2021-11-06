FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MDGL opened at $93.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

