Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Sells $143,385.00 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

