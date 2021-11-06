Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Sells $143,385.00 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $78.19.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
