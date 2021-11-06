FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. Eaton has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

